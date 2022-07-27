US basketballer Brittney Griner claims she didn't intend to smuggle drugs into Russia

Brittney Griner claims she didn't intend to smuggle drugs into Russia Photograph:( AFP )
She was detained at a Moscow airport in February, just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine.
US basketball star Brittney Griner said at her trial Wednesday that she had no intention of smuggling drugs into Russia. "I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist, told a court in the town of Khimki just outside Moscow.
