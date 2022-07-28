Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Sri Lanka level series with Pakistan in Galle

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by a whopping 246 runs to end the two-match Test series, in Galle, at 1-1. After having lost the series opener by four wickets, the Islanders produced a much-improved show in all departments to close the series with an emphatic win and enter the top-five in the second cycle's updated ICC World Test Championship points table.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan, on the other hand, have slipped to the fifth position, below Team India. South Africa and Australia continue to occupy the first two spots, respectively, and have a strong chance to enter the final of the ongoing WTC cycle.

Here's the updated WTC points table after SL's mammoth win over Pakistan in Galle:

Talking about the second and final Test, Sri Lanka rode on Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella's fifties, along with other vital contributions, to post 378. In reply, Pakistan were all-out for 231, conceding a vital 147-run lead. The Lankans then setup a huge 508-run target and required nine more wickets entering Day 5 on Thursday (July 27). Riding on Prabath Jayasuriya's five-fer, who ended with eight wickets overall, SL dismissed Pakistan for 261 to register a convincing win.

At the post-match presentation, Karunaratne said, "Back is still painful, getting an MRI tomorrow. Hopefully it is nothing. Someone had to take the responsibility, and I felt it was my time after Angelo got out. As a team we have played really well, we have stuck together as a batting unit. We come back strongly in the series, but we need to look to win every moment. Some mistakes that we will look to correct. Prabath played with me earlier and I saw his potential, we knew his potential and we saw what he could do this series. Angelo and myself have been playing since U-15 level, he has been someone who has always supported me and helped me. 100 matches is a great achievement and I hope he can play many more games for Sri Lanka."

Babar, on the other hand, opined, "Tough game for us, we were trying to win. Credit to Sri Lanka, they bowled really well. We were ahead at a point in the second innings, but Dimuth and DDS played very well to take the game away from us. These are difficult conditions but we will take a few positives on how we played on this surface."