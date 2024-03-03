UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL: Date, time, venue, probable playing XI, weather & pitch report

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: UP Warriorz will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th Women's Premier League 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (Mar 4). After winning two games simultaneously, UP Warriorz have climbed up the points ladder in the WPL points table. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost two matches, putting them in a precarious position in the WPL.

Here's everything you need to know about UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

Match: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024

Date: Monday (Mar 4)

Time: 07:30 pm IST

Live Streaming App: JioCinema

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been busy with cricket matches lately. However, the batters can score runs at a good pace in the league. After nine games, the average innings score at this venue in the WPL 2024 is 145. The Warriorz and Royal Challengers might aim to surpass this score in the upcoming match.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, there will be hazy sunshine on the day of the match. Rain will not play spoilsport during the UPW vs RCB WPL 2024 match, as the chances of precipitation are zero per cent. The minimum and maximum temperature will be 19 and 34 degrees Celsius respectively, the forecast said.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c)/(wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani

RCB: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Squads

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux