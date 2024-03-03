UP Warriorz vs RCB WPL 2024 Live Streaming: How to watch Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE in India

UP Warriorz vs RCB Live Streaming: In the first reverse fixture of WPL 2024, Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In their previous encounter, the two teams met at the same venue. The Royal Challengers secured a dramatic win by two runs. This upcoming match on Monday will be the final match for WPL 2024 in Bengaluru, as they will soon move to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where the remaining 11 clashes, including the playoffs, will be held.

The UP Warriorz have shown impressive form after losing their first two games, and won their last two matches. They first beat the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, by seven wickets and then defeated the Gujarat Giants.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered two consecutive defeats after winning their first two matches. They were beaten by the Delhi Capitals by 25 runs and recently by Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. As a result, they have dropped to the fourth position on the points table, below the UP Warriorz.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match.

When is the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

The UP Warriorz will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Women's Premier League 2024 on Monday (Mar 4).

What time will the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match start?

The match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Where is the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match being held?

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match on Monday (Mar 4).

Where can I watch the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match live on TV?

Sports18 Network will telecast the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match live in India.

How can I watch the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match live?

JioCinema app will broadcast the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match live in India.