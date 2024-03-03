WTC Points Table: India moves to top after Australia beats New Zealand in 1st Test

Team India has moved to the first place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after Australia defeated New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington.

In the two-match Test series, Australia took a 1-0 lead against New Zealand with a 172-run win at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Australia beat their trans-Tasman rivals in the series opener as Cameron Green smashed 174 runs and Nathan Lyon secured a ten-wicket haul, including a si-fer in the second innings. However, Australia's victory against New Zealand helped India reach the top of the WTC points table.

World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Cycle Points Table

Here are the latest WTC standings for the ongoing cycle:

Standings Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT 1 India 8 5 2 1 62 64.58 2 New Zealand 5 3 2 0 36 60 3 Australia 11 7 3 1 78 59.09 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50 5 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 6 West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 7 South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25 8 England 9 3 5 1 21 19.44 9 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0

How did India move to the top after Australia's win?

New Zealand's defeat against Australia means they have 36 points in five matches. Their loss reduced their points percentage (PCT) to 60, below India's 64.58. Moreover, Australia stayed in third place despite the victory, even though their PCT went up from 55 to 59.09. The rest of the table remained the same.

If India wins the five-match Test series against England in Dharamshala, they can extend their lead at the top. Their PCT will reach 68.51 if they win against England. If that happens, India will stay at the top even if New Zealand win the second Test in Christchurch.

New Zealand missed an opportunity to win the match against Australia in batting and bowling. After having Australia at nine down for 267 in the first innings, New Zealand allowed Green to score his second Test century and then form a match-turning partnership of 116 runs with Nathan Lyon. This partnership helped Australia to score 383 runs. New Zealand's batting lineup struggled against Lyon's spin, with only Glenn Phillips able to apply himself.

Though New Zealand fought back with the ball, conceding a 204-run lead in the first innings made it difficult for them. They were eventually all out for 196 in the fourth innings, despite a good innings from Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. This match marks the 11th consecutive Test where New Zealand have failed to beat Australia at home. They have lost ten games and had one draw since their win in 1993.

India's upcoming schedule in WTC cycle

England tour of India 2024

Five Tests - January/February 2024

Bangladesh Tour of India 2024

Two Tests - September/October 2024

New Zealand tour of India 2024

Three Tests - October/November 2024

India tour of Australia (Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25)

Five Tests - November 2024 - January 2025