The top seeds lived up to expectations on the final day of the Odisha Masters 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 100 event, as Unnati Hooda and Kiran George won the women’s and men’s singles titles at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday (Dec 14). In the women’s singles final, top seed Unnati Hooda played a calm and confident match to beat fellow Indian Isharani Baruah 21-17, 21-10 in a nearly 30 minutes match. Hooda stayed in control throughout the game and did not allow Baruah to build any rhythm. Even with the defeat, Baruah ended up on a strong note with a silver medal after several impressive wins.
Meanwhile, the men’s singles final was a close contest, as second seed Kiran George defeated Indonesia’s Muhamad Yusuf. George won the first game 21-14, but Yusuf bounced back to take the second. George then showed calmness in the final game, winning it 21-16 to claim the title after an hour-long match.
In mixed doubles, Indonesia won the title as Marwan Faza and Aisyah Pranata beat their opponent Dejan Ferdinansyah and Bernadine Wardana 21-15, 21-10.
In women’s doubles, Bulgaria’s top pair Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva defeated Malaysia’s Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting 21-19, 21-14.
The men’s doubles title went to Indonesia’s Ali Faathir Rayhan and Devin Artha Wahyudi, who came back to beat Malaysia’s Khang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai 15-21, 21-12 and21-16.