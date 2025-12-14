The top seeds lived up to expectations on the final day of the Odisha Masters 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 100 event, as Unnati Hooda and Kiran George won the women’s and men’s singles titles at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday (Dec 14). In the women’s singles final, top seed Unnati Hooda played a calm and confident match to beat fellow Indian Isharani Baruah 21-17, 21-10 in a nearly 30 minutes match. Hooda stayed in control throughout the game and did not allow Baruah to build any rhythm. Even with the defeat, Baruah ended up on a strong note with a silver medal after several impressive wins.