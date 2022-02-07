UNBELIEVABLE! Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first-ever to surpass 400m followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names in world sports. The superstar Portugal captain and Manchester United striker is used to breaking records on the ground and is adored worldwide for his footballing skills, fitness skills and athleticism.

Ronaldo, who remains a vital cog in the Manchester United setup since rejoining the club in mid-2021, recently became the first-ever person to cross 400-million followers on social media platform Instagram. For the unversed, the 37-year-old footballer had 237m followers on the social media platform in September last year, which was the most on the application. Since then, his popularity has grown further which has resulted in him forming the 400m-followers-club on Instagram.

ALSO READ | From Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic's bicycle kick to Messi's dribbling act: Relive some UNFORGETTABLE GOALS - Watch

Ronaldo also remains very active on Instagram. On his 37th birthday, i.e. on February 5, the Portuguese player had shared a heartfelt post for all his fans and wrote, "Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting! (sic)."

ALSO READ | Jordi Alba and Dani Alves score as clinical Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in La Liga

Ronaldo-starrer Man United is at the fourth place in the current standings in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). In 22 games so far, the Red Devils have won 11 and lost 6 matches. They will next play Burnley on February 9.