UNBELIEVABLE! BCCI to earn WHOPPING amount per IPL game following TV, Digital rights auction - Report

The IPL media rights auction commenced on Sunday (June 12) and has created a huge stir on social media platforms and elsewhere. The auction for media rights for five seasons (2023-2027) has seen the completion for packages A and B. For the unversed, package A for TV rights has been bagged by a broadcaster (not revealed yet) for INR 575 million per match whereas package B for Digital rights has been fetched by someone else for a staggering INR 500 million.

According to Cricbuzz, two different entities have claimed the TV and Digital rights.The entity with the TV rights had even gone ahead and challenged for the Digital rights when bids were closed for the latter at INR 480 million. However, the second entity emerged on top and, hence, there will be two different broadcasters in all likelihood for the upcoming IPL seasons, til 2027. As of now, with 1075 million per match, the rights for packages A and B sit at a total of INR 44,075 crore (440750 million) for the next five-year period for the cash-rich league. The TV rights were purchased for Rs. 23,575 crores whereas the digital has been bought for an unbelievable 20,500 crores.

The auction for package C and package D is still far from over. Hence, no one knows the final outcome till BCCI reveals the same, expected to be announced later in the evening.

A reminder about the four packages:

Package A - Solely for the Indian sub-continent exclusive TV (broadcast) rights with the base price being at INR 490 million a game

Package B - Only caters to the Indian sub-continent exclusive Digital (streaming) rights. The base price was INR 330 million per match

Package C - Only for selected 18 games (such as tournament-opener, playoffs, final, etc.) in each season for digital space (non-exclusive), with the base price being at INR 110 million per game

Package D - For all encounters for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets at INR 30 million a game