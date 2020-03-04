UK's $2.3 million horse racing league to introduce whip restrictions

The new $2.3 million horse race has brought a new rule regarding restricting the use of a whip.

As per the new protocols set by event organizers, top jockeys will be banned from using the whip for encouragement purposes but only for safety and correctional uses.

This rule has come after the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has agreed to a consultation on the use of the whip.

According to BHA guidelines, jockeys are permitted to use a foam padded, air-cushioned whip for seven times (maximum) in a flat race and eight times over jumps, for safety and encouragement purposes. Race stewards will also analyze the force of its use and will punish riders who use it excessively.

The league will consist of 12 different teams that will be competing for points. There will be 36 handicap races between five and 12 furlongs in length.

Each team will have three jockeys, two to four trainers and 30 horses. Riders will don team colours instead of their usual silks.

The league will take on four different racing tracks, the cities that will host the league are Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Windsor.