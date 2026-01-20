In a heartwarming story coming out of the ongoing Australian Open 2026, Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova, who lost to the reigning champion Madison Keys, said that making her soldier father proud was more important than the result. Oleksandra, ranked 92nd in the world, pushed Keys to the limits in the first set before conceding it 6-7 (8/6); she lost the second set (1-6), eventually going down in the biggest Slam match of her career.

However, despite losing the second-round match, the 25-year-old Ukrainian, who sported temporary tattoos on her face, wore pride on his sleeves and was full of smiles before she left the Rod Laver Arena, signing autographs.

"For me, it's the best experience in my career," she said after making her first appearance at a Grand Slam. "It's something that I'll remember until the end of my life."

Oliynykova, who led 6-4 in the first-set tiebreak as she threatened a massive shock, previously represented Croatia. Her parents were political refugees, but her heart was always in Ukraine, and she now proudly represents the country. Unlike other professional Ukrainian tennis players, Oliynykova still trains in her homeland despite the constant threat of Russian attacks. Just before she flew to Australia, the Kyiv native came close to being hit in one such incursion.

"There was an explosion just near my home and a drone hit the home just across the road," she said. "My apartment was literally shaking because of the explosion."

Oliynykova's father is serving in the Ukrainian military, and he is never far from her mind. He used to travel with her to tournaments, and she called him "my biggest support since my childhood in everything".

"I know it was his dream to see me on this court," she said. "I will do everything to make him even more proud. I made his dream come true."