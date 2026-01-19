Another level of greatness unlocked: Novak Djokovic records 100th win at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, 38-year-old tennis enigma from Serbia, who is searching for the record 25th grand slam title has started the Australian Open 2026 campaign with a flawless straight-set win on Monday (Jan 19) at Rod Laver Arena. The 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against Pedro Martinez was Djokovic's 100th in the Australian Open history - only second to Swiss legend Roger Federer's 102. Djokovic, a record 10-time Australian Open champion, now has 100-10 record at his favorite slam and is expected to break Federer's record of most wins by R3. Djokovic is also the only player to have won 100 or more matches in three grand slams: Aus Open (100), French Open (101), and Wimbledon (102).

Djokovic begins quest for 25th grand slam title with record win

The Serb, featuring in record equalling 81st grand slam apperance in men's singles, was on song almost for the entire match and acknowledged that he's 'blessed to be still playing' at the highest level.

Speaking on his record win, he said: "Great to be back once again, definitely my favourite court. Centurion is pretty nice. I always give my best on the court, history-making is a great motivation."

The question on everyone's mind, however, is if he'll be able to win his 25th grand slam this time. He last won a grand slam, his 24th, in US Open 2023. Djokovic came close to winning the title lastyear in Australian Open 2025 when he reached the last four but unfortunately had to retire against Alexander Zverev because of an injury.

