UFC Vegas 69-Andrade vs. Blanchfield: Fight date, start time, fight card, telecast and live-streaming details

UFC Vegas 69- Andrade vs. Blanchfield: The UFC Fight Night 219 will conclude the main event at the UFC Vegas 69 at the UFC Apex this weekend. Before the two meet in the octagon, they have to get through all the pre-fight obligations. This upcoming mixed martial arts event is produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship and will take place on Saturday, February 18. The event will take place in Enterprise, Nevada which is part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, US.

Blanchefield and Andrade will be in the spotlight since their matches will the main event of the evening. While Andrade has been in his position, it will be a completely new experience for Erin Blanchefield, who is 23 years old. But before the match, Blanchefield will have to get through the media and promotion duties.

Jessica Andrade is the former title challenger and strawweight champion. She will square off with Erin Blanchfield in this fascinating five-round main event.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming UFC match:

UFC Vegas 69: Detailed look at the weekend ahead

Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

Location: UFC APEX- Las Vegas, Nevada

Other main car matches:

1. Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga

2. Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

3. William Knight vs. Marcin Prachino

4. Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

When and where is the UFC Vegas 69 taking place?

The event will take place on Saturday, February 18 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. In India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday, February 19.

At what time does UFC Vegas 69 start?

The preliminary cards start at 4 pm ET/ 9 pm GMT on February 18. For India, it will start at 2:30 am IST on February 19.

The main card event will start at 7 pm ET on February 18 and for India, it will start at 5:30 am IST on February 19.

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 69?

The main card will be shown live on Sony Sports TEN 2 (English) and Sony Sports TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in the US.

UFC Vegas 69 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga

3. Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

5. Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

2. Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins

4. Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder

5. Welterweight Bout: A.J. Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo

6. Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield Talking Points

Jessica Andrade

Looks to cement her spot at the top of the division by stopping another surging contender.

No. 3 ranked UFC women's flyweight

Nine wins by knockout, eight by submission

1 first-round finishes

Holds wins over Rose Namajunas, Katlyn Chookagian and Amanda Lemos

Erin Blanchfield