UFC 298: Ilia Topuria is new Featherweight champion after he defeats Alexander Volkanovski by KO

UFC 298 results: Ilia Topuria (Georgia) is the new Featherweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after he defeated Alexander Volkanovski (Australia) by a knockout (KO) in the second round of the main event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. With the championship win, Topuria stays undefeated in the UFC with all his seven fights ending in a win. His total record in mixed martial arts (MMA) stands at 15-0.

The co-main event was in the Middleweight division between Robert Whittaker (Australia) and Paulo Costa (Brazil). Whittaker defeated Paulo Costa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Two other exciting fights happened on this card- in the Bantamweight division, Merab Dvalishvili (Georgia) defeated Henry Cejudo (United States) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28); and Rank 10 Welterweight Ian Machado Garry (Ireland) defeated Geoff Neal (United States) by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).

Main event: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski (Featherweight title fight)

For most of the fight, Topuria stalked Volkanovski inside the octagon looking for an opening to land a devastating shot. He just missed a couple of times during the first and through the midway point of the second. In the later duration of the second round, a right hand from the Georgian knocked out Volkanovski cold. "Trust yourself. Work tirelessly. Have faith and anything is possible."@TopuriaIlia shares his first thoughts after becoming the NEW featherweight champion #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/ybicFRtsMT — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2024 × With this win, Topuria becomes the sixth undisputed champion to sit on the throne in the 145-pound weight class. He also won the performance of the night.

Co-main event: Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa (Middleweight fight)

The co-main fight between Whittaker and Costa was an “edge of your seat” battle from the outset. In the first five minutes of the fight, Costa landed a spinning heel kick that landed flush and wobbled Whittaker. BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER 😮‍💨@RobWhittakerMMA takes home the UD in our #UFC298 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/S41tTqNWQv — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2024 × The Australian responded in the second round, continuing to out-land Costa while mixing between the lead leg and the head. In the third and final round of the fight, Whittaker upped the output in the second half and continued to connect at a greater clip than Costa.

Here are the results of other fights from UFC 298:

> Anthony Hernandez defeats Roman Kopylov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:23 of Round 2

> Amanda Lemos defeats Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

> Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeats Junior Tafa by TKO (low kick) at 1:14 of Round 2

> Rinya Nakamura defeats Carlos Vera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

> Zhang Mingyang defeats Brendson Ribeiro by KO (left hand) at 1:41 of Round 1

> Danny Barlow defeats Josh Quinlan by TKO (strikes) at 1:18 of Round 3

> Oban Elliott defeats Val Woodburn by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)