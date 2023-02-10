UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Check date, time, venue, fight card, livestreaming & TV broadcast details
UFC’s most-prized clash in its recent history, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, is due to take place on Saturday, February 11. Here are all the details about the clash, including full card, live streaming, date, time and venue
UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski: UFC 284 main card will see Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski square off in Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 11. Each participant in the battle has a lot on the line. In the UFC, Volkanovski will defend his title as the best fighter pound-for-pound, and Makhachev will defend his lightweight championship. Volkanovski has been pushing Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov to issue the challenge following UFC 280. Alexander Volkanovski believes that Islam Makhachev would be startled to find that he won't be able to defeat the featherweight title. Due to his rugby background, the Australian fighter has extraordinary strength and explosive power.
Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev is one of the biggest fights in UFC’s recent history. The conflict between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been likened to it. Other championship contests include Parker Porter vs. Justin Tafa, Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown for the Heavyweight title, and Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for the interim Featherweight title.
How to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC 284 match live streaming, TV broadcast?
In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 284 will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 3 AM, with the Prelims starting at 1 AM UK time.
IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.
In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Vokanovski. In India, the preliminary round will start at 5:30 AM, and the main event is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM. To watch UFC 284 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.
UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski match all details
UFC 284 will be held at RAC Arena, Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 11. The main card fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will begin at 10:00 PM ET or 8:30 AM IST (Sunday).
UFC 284 fight card, odds
Islam Makhachev -410 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +320, lightweight championship
Yair Rodriguez -165 vs. Josh Emmett +140, interim flyweight championship
Jack Della Madalena -310 vs. Randy Brown +250, welterweights
Justin Tafa -125 vs. Parker Porter +105, heavyweights
Jimmy Crute -220 vs. Alonzo Menfield +180, light heavyweights
Tyson Pedro -240 vs. Zhang Mingyang +200, light heavyweights
Josh Culibao -115 vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan -105, featherweights
Kleydson Rodrigues -310 vs. Shannon Ross +250, flyweights
Jamie Mullarkey -260 vs. Francisco Prado +210, lightweights
Jack Jenkins -360 vs. Don Shainis +280, featherweights
Loma Lookboonmee -280 vs. Elise Reed +230, women's strawweights
Shane Young -135 vs. Blake Bilder +115, featherweights
Zubaira Tukhugov -550 vs. Elves Brenner +400, lightweights
