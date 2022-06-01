UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Everything you need to know about groups, teams, telecast, live Streaming

UEFA Nations League 2022-23: All you need to know Photograph:( AFP )
It is important to note that Russia, suspended by UEFA following the Ukraine invasion early this year, have been placed bottom of Group B2. France, on the other hand, will start the campaign as the defending champions.
The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 edition is set to kick off on June 01, which will see many European footballing giants such as Spain, Germany, England, Italy, Portugal, France, etc. locking horns with each other.
For the unversed, all the team have been divided into four Leagues - A, B, C and D. The League A features four groups of four teams each while the same format is in the League B and C as well. Meanwhile, the League D comprises only two groups.
UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Leagues and Groups:
League A
League B
League C
League D
UEFA Nations League Schedule:
The group stage will commence on June 01 and will last till September 27. Meanwhile, the semi-finals and final will take place in June 2023.
Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: To be confirmed...
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & 3rd place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024
UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast:
The Nations League 2022-23 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will of the mega event will be on the Sony Liv app.