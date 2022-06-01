UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Everything you need to know about groups, teams, telecast, live Streaming

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 edition is set to kick off on June 01, which will see many European footballing giants such as Spain, Germany, England, Italy, Portugal, France, etc. locking horns with each other.

For the unversed, all the team have been divided into four Leagues - A, B, C and D. The League A features four groups of four teams each while the same format is in the League B and C as well. Meanwhile, the League D comprises only two groups.

It is important to note that Russia, suspended by UEFA following the Ukraine invasion early this year, have been placed bottom of Group B2. France, on the other hand, will start the campaign as the defending champions.

UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Leagues and Groups:

League A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, Wales

League B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia*, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Finland, Romania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina,

Group B4: Sweden, Serbia, Norway, Slovenia

League C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Greece, Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Cyprus

Group C3: Slovakia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan

Group C4: North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Latvia, Andorra

Group D2: Malta, San Marino,Estonia

UEFA Nations League Schedule:

The group stage will commence on June 01 and will last till September 27. Meanwhile, the semi-finals and final will take place in June 2023.

Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: To be confirmed...

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & 3rd place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast:

The Nations League 2022-23 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will of the mega event will be on the Sony Liv app.