UEFA confirms Champions League group stage draw pots for the upcoming season

In the wake of the completion of the Champions League play-off ties, UEFA has announced the pots for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage draw. The draw is set to take place on Thursday at 17:00 BST in Istanbul.

The reigning UCL champions Real Madrid find themselves in Pot 1 with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Ajax, and Porto.

ALSO READ: Barcelona vs Manchester City live streaming: When & where to watch the friendly match in India?

The second pot will feature last year's finalists, Liverpool alongside some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Liverpool, Barcelona, Sevilla, Juventus, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, and Tottenham.

The third pot houses clubs like Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Sporting CP, and Benfica.

While the fourth pot will see the likes of Club Brugge, Celtic, Maccabi Haifa, Viktoria Plzen, Marseille, Rangers, FC Copenhagen, and Dinamo Zagreb.

The Champions League group stage matches are all set to go down on September 6th and will come to an end on November 2nd.

ALSO READ: Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo was open to take pay cut to be part of Borussia Dortmund: Report

The schedule of the tournament has been adjusted according to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off later this year. The Champions League is slated to start early in September and will end 5 weeks ahead of schedule in early November.

The initial six rounds of the tournament will be played up until November before the footballing community will leap headfirst into a short hiatus prompted by the first World Cup being held outside the European summer. The Champions League final is all set to take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10th.