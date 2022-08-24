Barcelona vs Manchester City live streaming: When & where to watch the friendly match in India?

There's a lot in store for every football fans with a lot of action with each passing week. For a noble cause, FC Barcelona will square off versus Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City in a friendly clash, which is a little more than just football.

For the unversed, all the proceeds from the high-voltage encounter will be donated to research in to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). It is a progressive nervous system disease that severely impacts the brain as well as the spinal cord; causing loss of muscle control. At present, there is no cure to this disease. Hence, Man City and Barca will look to get the better of each other in the friendly clash but also hope to create awareness about the disease to one and all.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Barcelona vs Manchester City clash:

Where will the Barcelona vs Manchester City clash take place?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will be held at the Camp Nou Stadium, Spain.

At what time does the Barcelona vs Manchester City match kick-off?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, August 25.

How to watch live coverage of the Barcelona vs Manchester City match on TV?

There will be no telecast of the friendly clash between Man City and FC Barcelona.

How to watch live coverage of the Barcelona vs Manchester City face-off?

Similarly, the Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match live streaming will also not be available on any major streaming platforms in India.