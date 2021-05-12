UEFA conducts disciplinary investigation against remaining clubs in European Super League

European football body UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation against the remaining three clubs (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus) who are still a part of the breakaway European Super League.

The Super League, who originally consisted of 12 clubs (Six from Premier League, three from La Liga, three from Serie A), was launched as a means to ensure guaranteed income to the top clubs in Europe.

However, this breakaway was received extremely angrily by fans, politicians and respective domestic leagues. Due to this, all clubs except Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus decided to leave the league.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in a statement.

Juventus president and one of the ESL founders, Andrea Agnelli acknowledged it was an impossible task to proceed without the English clubs.

The Super League promised guaranteed entry for its founding clubs and billions of dollars in payments. Most of the clubs have huge debts and wage bills and suffered a sharp drop in revenues during the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and described the English clubs as "back in the fold".

"I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake," Ceferin said in a statement.

"But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."

(With inputs from agencies)