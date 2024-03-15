Champions League quarterfinal draw: All you need to know including team, date, live streaming details in India
Story highlights
Champions League quarterfinal draw Live Streaming: After fighting tough competition in R16, teams like Arsenal, 14-time champions Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will take their place along with five other teams in the draw. Ahead of the draw, here is all you need to know for the 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw.
Champions League quarterfinal draw Live Streaming: The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draws are all set to take place on Friday (Mar 15) as eight teams will learn their fate in the race to reach the final at the Wembley Stadium in London. After fighting tough competition in R16, teams like Arsenal, 14-time champions Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will take their place along with five other teams in the draw. Ahead of the draw, here is all you need to know for the 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw.
Quarter-finalists confirmed ✅#UCL pic.twitter.com/7sYKU5LIbI— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 13, 2024
When will the 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw take place?
The 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw will take place on Friday (Mar 15).
What time will the 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw take place?
The 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw will take place at 12:00 PM CET/4:30 PM IST.
Where will 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw take place?
The 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw take place at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Which teams are in the draw?
The draw features the eight teams that advanced from the Champions League round of 16:
- Arsenal (ENG)
- Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
- Barcelona (ESP)
- Bayern München (GER)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER)
- Manchester City (ENG)
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
- Real Madrid (ESP)
What are 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw rules?
The 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw will be an open draw with no barriers for association and group stage opponents. Teams can be drawn against any other team with one team picked at random. The draws will also consist of pat to the final, with draws also being made for the semifinal and final of the Champions League.
When do the quarter-final and semi-final games take place?
Quarter-final first legs: 9/10 April 2024
Quarter-final second legs: 16/17 April 2024
Semi-final first legs: 30 April/ 1 May 2024
Semi-final second legs: 7/8 May 2024
Which channel will broadcast the 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw?
The 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Which digital platform will live stream the 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw?
The 2023-2024 Champions League quarterfinals draw will be live streamed on the Sony Liv App.