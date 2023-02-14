UEFA Champions League 2023 Live Streaming: Where & How to watch UEFA Champions League in Europe, TV Broadcast

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: The UEFA Champions League has a massive following reflected in its broadcast reach. They have multiple partners in Europe and countries in Africa, Asia, America, The Middle East and many more. Football fans can watch the UEFA Champions League on these local broadcasting channels. The top-tier football tournament commences on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Football fans are excited about the UEFA Champions League 2023 as it comes after a long time after the FIFA World Cup. The first match of the UEFA Champions League is PSG vs Bayern. The first leg of the UEFA Champions League will end on February 22. The second leg will commence on March 7 and end on March 15.

The UEFA Champions League 2023 is the 68th season of Europe's premier club football tournament. The winner will automatically qualify for UEFA Super Cup.



We have mentioned all the TV broadcasters of Europe partnered with the UEFA to Live telecast the Champions League. You can find the channel for your country in the list mentioned below.

Where can I watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Live on TV in Europe?

Russia: Match TV

Germany: Prime Video, DAZN

United Kingdom: BT Sport

France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport

Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN

Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro

Ukraine: Megogo

Poland: Viaplay, TVP

Romania: Pro TV

Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN

Belgium: Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV

Czechia: Ceska Televize, Sport1

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

Sweden: Viaplay Group

Hungary: MTVA, RTL

Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria

Serbia: Arena Sport

Switzerland: blue+, CH Media

Bulgaria: A1, bTV

Denmark: TV2

Finland: Viaplay Group

Slovakia: RTVS, Sport1

Norway: Viaplay Group

Croatia: Arena Sport

Moldova: Setanta, Prime

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Albania: DigitAlb

Lithuania: Viaplay Group

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Slovenia: Arena Sport, Sportklub, Pro Plus

Latvia: Viaplay Group

Estonia: Viaplay Group

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Luxembourg: RTL

Malta: PBS, Melita, GO

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Liechtenstein: blue+﻿, RTL﻿, CH Media

Where can I Live Stream UEFA Champions League 2023?