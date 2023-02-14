UEFA Champions League 2023 Live Streaming: Where & How to watch UEFA Champions League in Europe, TV Broadcast
UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Football fans are excited about the UEFA Champions League 2023 as it comes after a long time after the FIFA World Cup. The first match of the UEFA Champions League is PSG vs Bayern.
UEFA Champions League 2022-23: The UEFA Champions League has a massive following reflected in its broadcast reach. They have multiple partners in Europe and countries in Africa, Asia, America, The Middle East and many more. Football fans can watch the UEFA Champions League on these local broadcasting channels. The top-tier football tournament commences on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Football fans are excited about the UEFA Champions League 2023 as it comes after a long time after the FIFA World Cup. The first match of the UEFA Champions League is PSG vs Bayern. The first leg of the UEFA Champions League will end on February 22. The second leg will commence on March 7 and end on March 15.
The UEFA Champions League 2023 is the 68th season of Europe's premier club football tournament. The winner will automatically qualify for UEFA Super Cup.
We have mentioned all the TV broadcasters of Europe partnered with the UEFA to Live telecast the Champions League. You can find the channel for your country in the list mentioned below.
Where can I watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Live on TV in Europe?
Russia: Match TV
Germany: Prime Video, DAZN
United Kingdom: BT Sport
France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport
Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN
Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro
Ukraine: Megogo
Poland: Viaplay, TVP
Romania: Pro TV
Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN
Belgium: Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV
Czechia: Ceska Televize, Sport1
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Sweden: Viaplay Group
Hungary: MTVA, RTL
Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria
Serbia: Arena Sport
Switzerland: blue+, CH Media
Bulgaria: A1, bTV
Denmark: TV2
Finland: Viaplay Group
Slovakia: RTVS, Sport1
Norway: Viaplay Group
Croatia: Arena Sport
Moldova: Setanta, Prime
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Albania: DigitAlb
Lithuania: Viaplay Group
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Slovenia: Arena Sport, Sportklub, Pro Plus
Latvia: Viaplay Group
Estonia: Viaplay Group
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Luxembourg: RTL
Malta: PBS, Melita, GO
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Liechtenstein: blue+, RTL, CH Media
Where can I Live Stream UEFA Champions League 2023?
You can watch the UEFA Champions League 2023 on uefa.tv. You can register for free to watch live streaming of select UEFA competitions, match highlights, goals and more football videos.
