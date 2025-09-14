/UAE vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India?

The UAE and Oman are coming off defeats in their opening games and will be eager to bounce back with a win. Ahead of this crucial clash, here are all the key details, including live streaming info and the pitch report.
The bottom two teams in Group A, UAE and Oman, will face off on Monday, (Sep 15), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides are coming off defeats in their opening games and will be eager to bounce back with a win. Ahead of this crucial clash, here are all the key details, including live streaming info and the weather report.
As two struggling teams of Group A, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, prepare to face off at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, here are the live streaming details for fans in India to catch the match action.
The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as FanCode.
The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C during the game time (which starts at 5:30 PM IST). There is no rain expected during the game; however, the intense heat will be challenging for the players.
The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on 15 Sep 2025. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST.
The toss for the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven has been scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.