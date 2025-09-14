/UAE vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India?

The bottom two teams in Group A, UAE and Oman, will face off on Monday, (Sep 15), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides are coming off defeats in their opening games and will be eager to bounce back with a win. Ahead of this crucial clash, here are all the key details, including live streaming info and the weather report.

UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025: Date, Time, Venue and Match Details

Tournament: Asia Cup 2025 Date: 15 Sep 2025 Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Time (IST): 5:30 PM

UAE vs OMALive Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Online and on TV

As two struggling teams of Group A, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, prepare to face off at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, here are the live streaming details for fans in India to catch the match action.

Where to watch the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven live stream in India?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as FanCode.

Where to watch the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven live telecast on TV in India?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

UAE vs Oman Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup match?

The conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C during the game time (which starts at 5:30 PM IST). There is no rain expected during the game; however, the intense heat will be challenging for the players.

When and where will the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven take place?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on 15 Sep 2025. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

When will the toss of the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match seven take place?