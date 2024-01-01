UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I LIVE in India

UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: United Arab Emirates will clash with Afghanistan in the third and final UAE vs AFG match of the T20I series. In the previous game, UAE defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs, drawing the series 1-1. However, in the first T20I match, Afghanistan won by 72 runs. So far, UAE and Afghanistan have clashed in ten T20I matches, eight of which Afghanistan has won.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the third T20I between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. The ground has short boundaries and a slow pitch. Despite the slow pitch, the proximity of the boundaries has enabled batters to score runs. Therefore, the captain who wins the toss might choose to field first.

The upcoming match between UAE and AFG is crucial as it will decide the winner of the series. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I match.

When is the 3rd T20I match between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan (AFG)?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I match is on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Where is the 3rd T20I match between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan (AFG)?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I match.

When will the 3rd T20I match between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I will commence at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Where can I watch the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I live on TV?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I will not be televised in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) in India?

Subscribers of FanCode can watch the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I match LIVE on their app and website.

UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Tanish Suri (wk), Basil Hameed, Samal Udawaththa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique

Afghanistan (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi