/Tyson Fury announces return to in ring action, set to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11

Two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is all set to make his return to in-ring action as he will face Aslanbek Makhmudov in the UK. In an announcement made on Wednesday (Jan 28), Fury revealed that he is set for in-ring action when he takes on Makhmudov on April 11. While the venue is yet to be finalised, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is leading the race to host the high-profile bout, which will mark Fury’s return.

Fury returns to in-ring action

"Excited to be back. Heart's always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!" Fury declared.

Fury has been a key figure in the heavyweight boxing landscape since he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2015 to become the unified WBO, WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion. However, he announced his retirement from the sport in 2025, keeping him away from action until the latest announcement.

Fury’s last two fights in the UK have been sold out, having seen record attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Wembley Stadium. He has not fought in the UK since 2022, meaning he will also end a four-year wait for the fans to see him in action. Fury wants to return to the top of the sport and is looking to reclaim a world championship later this year.