/Turkish Football Federation suspends 1,024 players and arrests eight people in alleged betting investigation

The federation has also suspended second and third-tier leagues in the country for two weeks in the wake of the ongoing investigation. Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, the president of Turkish Football Federation, has called the current situation "moral crisis in Turkish football."
In a shocking turn of events, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has put 1,024 players under suspension and arrested eight players amid ongoing investigation into alleged betting on the matches. The move was announced on Monday (Nov 11), says after the TFF suspended 149 referees as well. The players are from all the leagues in the country including 27 from Super Lig - the highest level professional football league in the country. Among the arrested people is Murat Ozkaya, chairman of Eyupspor - a club in top flight Super Lig.
The 27 players who have been suspended from Super Lig, are from champions Galatasaray and Istanbul rivals Besiktas - highlight the depth of crisis Turkish Football is dealing with.
“Due to the precautionary transfer of 1,024 football players to the Professional Football Disciplinary Council (PFDK_, negotiations have been initiated urgently with Fifa to grant a 15-day transfer and registration period in addition to the 2025-2026 winter transfer period, only at the national level, in order for clubs to complete their squad deficiencies,” the TFF said in a statement issued.
FIFA, world's apex football body, however, is yet to comment or take an action on the TFF's request as of now.
Before the arrests and suspension of players, the league, in its own investigation, had found 371 of 571 active referees with betting accounts and about 152 of them were actively gambling.