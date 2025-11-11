/Ferrari president asks Hamilton to 'focus on driving and talk less' after driver's 'nightmare' jibe post Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Formula 1 team Ferrari president John Elkann, in a response to team driver and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's 'nightmare' jibe, as asked him to focus on 'driving.' The exchange of barbs came after Hamilton, who is driving for Ferrari for the first time in career, had to retire from Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday (Nov 9). Hamilton, who is nearing the end of his illustrious career, switched to Ferrari from Mercedes before the start of ongoing season. Notably, he was persuaded by Elkann in the process who is friends with the British driver.

Ferrari president responds to Hamilton's 'nightmare' remark

“They should focus on driving and talk less,” Ferrari president Elkann said about his two drivers (Hamilton and Charles Leclerc). “We still have a few races left, and it’s not impossible to finish second,” he added as reported by the Guardian.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Unknown attackers shoot at Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's house

Hamilton was clearly frustrated and blunt in his response after being forced to retire on Sunday, saying: “This is a nightmare and I’ve been living it for a while. The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of the results that we’ve had.”

Where do Ferrari and Hamilton stand in current standings?

Lewis Hamilton is currently sixth on the drivers' standings with 148 points. He, however, hasn't gotten even one podium finish in the season - a rare occurrence for one of the most celebrated drivers in the sport. His teammate Leclerc is 66 points ahead of him at fifth place (214 points). McLaren's Lando Norris (390) and Oscar Piastri (366) currently lead the driver standings.