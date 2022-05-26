TRA vs SUP, Women's T20 Challenge 2022 prediction today: Who will win Velocity vs Trailblazers match?

The third and penultimate game of the Women's T20 Challenge will see the Smriti Mandhana-led Supernovas lock horns with Deepti Sharma's Velocity, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Thursday evening (May 26).

After Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the opening game, beating Smriti Mandhana & Co. convincingly by 49 runs, Velocity got the better of the former by seven wickets as the third and penultimate tie now is a must-win clash for Mandhana-led Trailblazers.

With Velocity's NRR +0.736, they just need to ensure they do not lose by a huge margin to reach the final and setup a rematch of the 2019 edition's summit clash, versus the Supernovas who have made it to the last fixture on the fourth successive occasion. Thus, Mandhana-led Trailblazers need their key players to stand tall after a stunning collapse in their first encounter.

ALSO READ | Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt dazzle as Velocity thrash Supernovas by 7 wickets in Women's T20 Challenge

Velocity’s likely playing 11 against Trailblazers: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

Trailblazers’ likely playing 11 against Velocity: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Squads:

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Keerthi James, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Aarti Kedar, Pranavi Chandra

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik