Tottenham Hotspur is lingering within the relegation zone, at the 18th position, after suffering a heartbreaking loss (0-1) at Sunderland as their Premier League’s disastrous run for this season continues. Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge failed to brighten their chances of escaping the ‘inevitable’ as Spurs remain winless in the league since December last year. Playing under their third manager in this season alone, Spurs contemplate the nightmare of a first relegation from the English top flight since 1977.

Meanwhile, the visitors looked bright in the opening stages and were awarded a penalty that was subsequently overturned by VAR. Spurs were grateful to goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who was out quickly to smother a Brian Brobbey shot at point-blank range shortly before half-time, while Robin Roefs denied Dominic Solanke at the other end.

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On the other hand, Sunderland took the lead courtesy of a huge slice of luck on the hour, when Nordi Mukiele's shot took a massive deflection off Micky van de Ven and looped into the goal.



De Zerbi made three changes, bringing on Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr and Mathys Tel and then lost captain Cristian Romero to injury. Spurs pushed hard for an equaliser late on, but Roefs tipped over a powerful Pedro Porro effort in stoppage time to ensure the win for Sunderland.



Tottenham, who parted ways with interim boss Igor Tudor at the end of last month, are two points behind 17th-placed West Ham and have six games left to save themselves from an almost unthinkable relegation. They are the ninth-wealthiest club in the world, according to Deloitte's latest rankings, underlining the extraordinary nature of their predicament.