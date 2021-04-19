Tottenham Hotspur sack Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason to take charge

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as the Tottenham Hotspur manager after talks on Monday. The decision comes less than a week before the Carabao Cup final. First-team coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell will take charge of the London club for the remainder of the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy took the decision over the club's disappointing second half of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

Tottenham Hotspur drew Everton 2-2 on Friday and the drop of points leaves the club seventh in the table, five points behind the Champions League spots and the Spurs chairman decided it is time to move on.

Tottenham Hotspur sack Jose Mourinho: Club Statement

"The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course."

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021 ×

ALSO READ: Breakaway Super League threat re-emerges hours before UEFA vote

Notably, Mourinho has dropped more points from winning position than any other Premier League club and it has been reported that he has lost the dressing room following series of poor results.

Mourinho was appointed Mauricio Pochettino's successor in November 2019 as the club finished sixth in his first season.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich 'disapproves of the unilateral communications issued by Hansi Flick'

Tottenham Hotspur play the League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday and the Spurs will go for its first trophy since they lifted the same trophy in 2008.