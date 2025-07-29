/Top five most expensive cricket bats auctioned: Two MRF willows make the cut

Cricket is more than a sport and cricketers share a deep emotional bond with their first cap, gloves, jersey and especially the bats that brought them fame and recognition. These iconic willows, from the likes of Don Bradman to Virat Kohli, have experienced and scripted history on the field. Now, let's take a look at the top five batters known for having the most expensive bats.

1. Sir Donald Bradman’s 1934 Ashes Bat

The bat used by Australia's legendary cricketer Sir Don Bradman during the 1934 Ashes series is considered cricket's ultimate treasure. It was sold for ($238K) ₹1.9 crore and is now preserved in the Bradman Museum, which is located in Bowral, New South Wales, Australia. Every stroke made with this bat contributed to the greatest batting story in the history of cricket. Bradman had scored 758 runs during the 1934 Ashes with an astonishing average of 94.75

2. MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup Final Bat

Former India skipper MS Dhoni hit the winning six off Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekra in the 2011 World Cup final with this bat. This title-winning bat was auctioned for ($188K) ₹1.5 crore.

3. Gary Sobers’ 1968 Bat

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers used this bat during his unforgettable 1968 heroics, where he achieved a historic feat bybecoming the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in a first-class match. The bat was reportedly sold at $150K (₹1.2 crore).

4. Sachin Tendulkar’s 2003 World Cup Bat

Sachin Tendulkar scored the most runs (673) and was also named 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2003 World Cup with this bat. Sold for $125K (₹1 crore), it’s made from the English willow.

5. Virat Kohli’s 2018 England Tour Bat

Virat Kohli scored 903 runs (593 in Tests, 191 in ODIs and 119 in T20Is) on the 2018 England tour with this MRF bat. Auctioned for $94K (₹75 lakh), this bat was a weapon when Kohli was in his prime.