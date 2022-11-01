'Took his wind out': Pakistan great Waqar Younis recalls Shahid Afridi's handshake with an Indian minister

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was only 16 when he made his debut in international cricket for his country. Known for his six-hitting prowess and incredible all-round abilities, Afridi went on to retire as one of the legends of Pakistan cricket. He captained the team during his career and was part of the team that won the T20 World Cup title in 2009.

Afridi played with several yesteryear greats of Pakistan cricket during the initial phase of his career. He also shared the dressing room with both Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, two of the greatest fast bowlers to have played for Pakistan. Recently, Waqar recalled an interesting anecdote involving Afridi.

Speaking during a discussion on Pakistan's A Sports, Waqar recalled how Afridi once left an Indian minister in some discomfort with his firm handshake. Waqar revealed Afridi was strong for someone who was only 16 at the time of his debut and had a very firm handshake, often squeezing other's hands.

"When he first arrived at the scene, he was only 15-16 years of age. And a very strong 15-16 years of age. When I first shook hands with him….he’d make you sweat because he’d squeeze it too hard. Which is why I think he used to hit those big sixes," Waqar said during the discussion.

His former teammate Akram, who was also part of the panel, chipped in and agreed with the former pacer's words. "Haan wo haath hi todd deta tha yaar (He’d break your hands), said Akram.

Waqar then went on to narrate how during one of Pakstan's tour of India, an Indian minister met with the members of the Pakistan team. While all players greeted the minister with soft handshakes, Afridi gave the minister a hard time with a tough handshake.

"We were on India tour. I remember the name of one of the ministers but I won’t take the name. He came to welcome us and we were all sitting, so as he came, we stood up. He met everyone, his entire delegation had come. Afridi being a junior then, stood at the end to meet him. Everyone was shaking hands with him softly, since he was an elderly minister. Afridi said to me, ‘watch’," recalled Waqar.

He then went on to enact the minister's reaction to Afridi's handshake leaving Akram and other panelists in splits. “Took his wind out,” said Akram chuckling as they shared a good laugh.

Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is in his international career, amassing 1716, 8064 and 1416 runs in the three formats respectively. He also picked up a total of 541 wickets across all three formats.