England end New Zealand's unbeaten run in T20 WC as race for semi-finals heats up

England faced New Zealand in match 33 of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Tuesday (November 01) at The Gabba, Brisbane. Facing an unbeaten Black Caps in what was a must-win clash for the one-time winners England, the Jos Buttler-led Three Lions won by 20 runs to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. Meanwhile, England's victory has added pressure on hosts and defending champions Australia, who are also on five points as the former but have a negative Net Run Rate (NRR).

Opting to bat first, Buttler-led England rode on half-centuries from openers Alex Hales and the captain. Hales and Buttler upped the ante after a steady start before the former departed for a 40-ball 52. Buttler carried on from one end before eventually falling for a well-made 73 (47), laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes, as Kiwi spinners -- Mitchell Santner (1 for 25) and Ish Sodhi (1 for 23) -- curtailed the run-flow. England still managed a competitive score, 179 for 6, courtesy of their 81-run opening stand.

In reply, New Zealand lost Finn Allen and Devon Conway fell for cheap. Skipper Kane Williamson, who has been struggling for runs, once again took time to get going despite stitching a vital 91-run third-wicket stand with Glenn Phillips (36-ball 62). Phillips was the best batter during the run-chase and challenged the English camp before Sam Curran removed him. After his dismissal, NZ managed 159 for 6 in 20 overs. Curran returned with 2 for 26 whereas Chris Woakes also chipped in with 2 for 33 as the Kiwis fell behind after a poor start and Williamson's run-a-ball 40.

With this win, England are now in the second spot with five points from four games, with a healthy NRR (+0.547). NZ lead Group A, with two victories, whereas Australia also remains in contention to proceed ahead but have a negative NRR (-0.304).