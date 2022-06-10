'Too early': Kapil Dev gives his verdict on pace sensation Umran Malik's selection for Team India

Pace sensation Umran Malik earned his maiden call-up to the Indian squad after his impressive show in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Umran took the season by a storm with his sensational pace and finished as the highest wicket-taker for SRH in IPL 2022 with 22 scalps to his name in 14 matches. Umran's ability to clock 150 kmph consistently with the ball makes him a rare commodity and he is likely to soon make his India debut after being included in the squad for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

He was not named in the playing XI for the first T20I against the Proteas on Thursday as India went with three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan. Many had expected Umran to feature in the line-up but the Indian team management is probably mindful of not rushing the young gun into the XI.

Former India captain Kapil Dev shared his views on Umran's rise and said he feels it is 'too early' for the young pacer to play for India. The legendary all-rounder said there is no derth of talent in the country but it often happens that good players disappear soon after coming to limelight.

"I am very happy with his selection. But it's too early... you have to give him at least two-three years at this level. We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after one year... but there's no lack of talent," Kapil Dev said on Uncut YouTube channel.

"I want Umran to keep himself in a good environment and continue the hard work at the same pace. By seeing his ability, I don't think he lacks anything. He needs to develop a great mindset moving forward, and also needs to consult good bowlers and see footage of their bowling," he added.

Umran was roped in as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL last year before being included in the main squad as a replacemnet for injured fast bowler T Natrajan. He played only a handful of games last season but did enough to impress the team management and get retained for IPL 2022.

He went on to play all matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 and rattled the batters with his sublime pace. He also bowled the second quickest delivery of the season at 157 kmph and is now just one step away from playing for India.

"He bowls fast and takes wickets as well. We have seen players who can bowl fast but can't pick up wickets. This young guy has done both. Maybe that's why he got a call-up so early. The IPL has opened the door to the national team for many players. But we have to give them two-three years at the international level," Kapil said.