Tokyo Paralympics: India's Pramod Bhagat wins gold medal in badminton men's singles SL3

Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat won a gold medal in badminton men's singles SL3 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Saturday (September 4).

This is India's fourth gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Pramod defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain to create history as he won the first-ever gold for India in the first-ever edition of para-badminton at the Paralympic Games.

The top seeded Indian showed great mental fortitude as he prevailed 21-14, 21-17 over second seeded Bethell in a thrilling final that lasted 45 minutes at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

The 33-year-old from Bhubaneswar also remains in contention for a bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class.

Previously, the 33-year-old Bhagat, who is also the world no 1 and current Asian champion, secured a 21-11, 21-16 win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the first SL3 class semifinals that lasted 36 minutes.

In SL classification, persons with standing/lower limb impairment/severe are allowed to compete.

