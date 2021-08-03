Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal match

Indian women's hockey team scripted history after they booked a semi-final berth at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Rani Rampal-led team pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory over Australia in the quarter-final to play semis for the first time at Olympics.

In the quarter-final, Gurjit Kaur scored India's winning goal from a first-half penalty corner, beating Australia goalie Rachael Lynch who had kept a clean sheet in the previous four matches. "It's a dream come true," India goalkeeper Savita Punia, who pulled the team through some of the hardest moments of the match with nine saves.

In the semi-final clash, them India will face Argentina after the South Americans made their way to the last four with a 3-0 win over Germany. They got past the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012

Team India looks to continue their dream run and if they win, it will be the first time they will contest the gold medal match, with their previous best showing being a fourth-placed finish in 1980.

Here's everything you need to know about India vs Argentina semi-final clash:

When is India vs Argentina semi-final?

The India vs Argentina semi-final match is scheduled for August 4.

What's the timing of the India vs Argentina semi-final?

The India vs Argentina semi-final match will begin at 3:30 PM IST as per the Tokyo Olympics official website.

What's the venue of the India vs Argentina semi-final?

The India vs Argentina semi-final match will be played at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.

Where to watch India vs Argentina semi-final?

The India vs Argentina semi-final match will be aired in India live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Where to watch India vs Argentina semi-final online/live stream?

The India vs Argentina semi-final match will be available to stream online on the Sony LIV app.

Argentina vs India women’s hockey squads

India: Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Vandana Katariya. Alternate players: Reena Khokhar, Namita Toppo

Argentina: Belen Succi, Sofia Toccalino, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Raposo, Agostina Alonso, Agustina Albertarrio, Maria Jose Granatto, Delfina Merino, Rocio Sanchez Moccia, Victoria Sauze, Victoria Granatto, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Micaela Retegui, Noel Barrionuevo, Julieta Jankunas, Valentina Costa Biondi. Alternate players: Sofia Maccari, Emilia Forcheri