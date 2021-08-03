Tokyo Olympics: Organisers report 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Tuesday 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.



Meanwhile, a Tokyo hospital director warns that Tokyo is on the edge of facing a medical collapse if more beds to treat COVID-19 patients are not secured immediately.

Japan has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Tokyo, which had a record high of 4,058 new infections on Saturday (July 31), had another 3,709 new cases on Tuesday (August 3).

"At our hospital, the number of seriously ill patients is increasing and among those who are less seriously ill, there are those who cannot be hospitalised... In the midst of all the excitement over the Olympics, the situation for these medical personnel is very severe," Hironori Sagara, director of Showa University Hospital, told Reuters on Monday (August 2).

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal match

Sagara said the number of beds that could accept COVID-19 patients at his hospital is now close to zero, adding that if infections keep rising, the hospital will have to limit surgery and other non-COVID-19 treatments.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday that Japan will hospitalize only COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so, while others isolate at home.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Winning for my country was important, says Indian badminton star PV Sindhu on her Olympics bronze

Japan on Monday expanded its state of emergency to include three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka. An existing emergency in Tokyo - its fourth since the pandemic began - and Okinawa is now set to last through August 31.

The Olympics will be held until August 8.