Tokyo Olympics 2020, Live Streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpov?

India badminton ace PV Sindhu will kick off her Tokyo Olympics campaign against World No. 58 Ksenia Polikarpova on Sunday. During the Rio Olympics (in 2016), PV Sindhu had to settle for silver after losing to Carolina Marin. However, with Marin pulling out of the Games the coast for Sindhu is clear and her chances of winning the gold have significantly risen. After getting a silver medal in Rio 2016, Sindhu has won World Championships and the BWF World Tour Finals.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020- From PV Sindhu to Deepika Kumari: Top Indian athletes to look out for!

Here's all you want to know about the match between PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpova at Tokyo Olympics 2020

When to watch PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpova at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The match between PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpov will take place on July 25, 2021.

What time will PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpov at Tokyo Olympics 2020 be held?

The match between PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpov will be played at 10.40 am local time, 7.10 am IST.

What is the head-to-head stats between PV Sindhu and Ksenia Polikarpov?

Sindhu has a 2-0 lead over Polikarpov.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpov match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 be live-streamed?

The PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpov match will be live streamed on Sony Liv App.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpov match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 be telecasted?

PV Sindhu vs. Ksenia Polikarpov will be telecasted on Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD.