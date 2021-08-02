Tokyo 2020: Indian women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0 to enter semis at Olympics for the first time

Indian women's hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 in the quarter-final clash at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Monday (August 2). The team has booked a historic berth in the semi-finals as they will play semis for the first time at Olympics.

One goal from Gurjit Kaur, which she scored in the first half, gave an advantage to India as the team managed to maintain the lead. The Rani Rampal-led team will next play Argentina next.

ALSO READ | India among countries with highest cash-rewards for Olympic medalists - Check out the complete list

HISTORY!!! OUR WOMEN'S #HOCKEY TEAM HAS MADE THE SEMIS OF AN OLYMPICS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!!!



It's that one goal from Gurjit Kaur that has been the highlight of the day!!!



We play Argentina next !!!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/lnouabnJ9B — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2021 ×

In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

The Indian players looked to give it their all as they ensured Gurjit's effort didn't go in vain.

The Australians threw it their all, but the Indian women refused to buckle even though the Aussies kept piling the pressure with each passing minute.

After rather a disappointing start in the Olympics campaign, as they began with losses against the Netherlands (5-1), Germany (2-0) and Great Britain 4-1), India then picked up the momentum and defeat Ireland (1-0) and South Africa (4-3) in back-to-back clashes in Pool A.

After that Great Britain crushed Ireland 2-0 in their last Group A clash that helped India to enter the quarter-finals.

(with inputs from agencies)