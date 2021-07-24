Tokyo 2020: Indian boxer Vikas Krishan crashes out of Olympics, shattering his dream to win gold

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan crashed out in the Men's Welter (63-69kg) Round of 32 after suffering a disappointing loss against Japan's Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Okazawa kicked off his bout against Vikas on an aggressive note, while Krishan tried conserving his energy. However, there was no clear winner in the first round.

Vikas suffered a bloody eye by the end of Round 2. But, Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa completely dominated the Indian boxer in Round 3 and began toying with him. Judges did not take much time and Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa was named the winner after he beat Krishan 5-0.

Last year, in an interview with WION, Vikas had said that he would go crazy if he does not win the Olympic Gold.

He was asked about his obsession with the Olympics to which he replied: "It's not merely a dream, I am going to win the Olympic gold medal and I will settle for nothing less than that, nothing can stop me. If I am not able to achieve the feat, I will live in regret for the rest of my life and keep dwelling on 'what could have been'."

"It will drive me crazy. I will not leave any stone unturned for the Olympics. I realise I made some mistakes for the last games, but now I feel I have matured and am at the perfect stage in my career to win the gold."

"I have even reassured my coaches and told them- don't worry, I will win the Olympic gold. Pro boxing has made me a more confident boxer. There is no substitute for hard work."