'Together we can overcome this crisis', Roger Federer donates one million Swiss Franc to helpless families amid COVID-19

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer took to Twitter on Wednesday saying that he and his wife Mika have donated one million Swiss Francs to help the helpless families in Switzerland amid coronavirus pandemic.

One million Swiss Francs sums up to nearly Rs 7 crores, Federer donated this amount because "nobody should be left behind" during the crisis the world is facing.

Roger Federer wrote on social media, "These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs to the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."

"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis. Stay healthy."

Many sports icon such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi have donated huge amounts to fight the global pandemic. Cristiano Ronaldo and football agent Jorge Mendes on Tuesday will provide lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals struggling to treat patients with coronavirus.

The two will be donating equipment for two wards at Lisbon's Santa Maria hospital. According to the hospital's statement, they will provide the wards with 10 beds each, ventilators, heart monitors, infusion pumps and syringes.

Pep Guardiola earlier donated one million euros to a medical college in Barcelona to combat the novel coronavirus.

Lionel Messi split his one million euro donation into two halves, one half went to a hospital in Spain, whereas the other half went to his native country Argentina.