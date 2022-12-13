THU vs STA Live Streaming: How to watch BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars live in your country

The first match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will be played today, December 13, at Manuka Oval stadium in Canberra. The match will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) clashing with Melbourne Stars (STA). In Canberra, Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars start their battle for BBL supremacy. The Thunder have excelled in the BBL, frequently making it to the playoffs in previous years. Usman Khawaja won't be playing for them this year though, as Jason Sangha has been named the new captain. They will start as the favourites and still have a side that is well-balanced and capable of going the distance.

While the Melbourne Stars are playing without Glenn Maxwell this year, they still intend to make the playoffs at the very least. The Stars shouldn't be taken lightly because Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis are in great shape. Overall, a thrilling matchup is anticipated with both the Stars and Thunder aiming for a successful start to their BBL campaigns.

How to watch THU vs STA live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 THU vs STA matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

Where will BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars be held?

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars will take place in Manuka Oval , Australia from 13 Dec.

When will BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match be Started? – Date

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match will start on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST

What are the venues for BBL 2022? – Venue

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars will be played in Manuka Oval , Australia

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars squad details

Sydney Thunder squad: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, David Willey (withdrawn), Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Stars squad: Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway.