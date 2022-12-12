BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming-OTT: How to watch Big Bash League 2023 live in your laptop, mobile and TV
BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming-OTT is all set to start on Tuesday, December 13 in Australia. The championship will see 8 teams clashing in 61 matches. The final match of the tournament will be played on 4th February, 2023
Big Bash League 2022-23 Live Streaming-OTT will kick start on December 13 from Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra as the first match of the tournament will be played here between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The top five teams at the end of the league matches stage will qualify for the finals, while the top two clubs will receive a second opportunity. The team that prevails in the qualification will participate in the grand finale game on February 4th. Sony Network has bagged the right to telecast the BBL matches live in India. Sony Six and Sony Ten channels will broadcast the matches live.
How to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 live Streaming in your country?
In India, BBL 2022–23 matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.
In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).
In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.
In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.
In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.
In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.
In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.
In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.
In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.
In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.
Where will BBL 2022 be held?
BBL 2022 will take place in Australia from 13 Dec.
When will BBL 2022 match be Started? – Date
BBL 2022 match will start on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST
What are the venues for BBL 2022? – Venue
BBL 2022 played in Australia
Big Bash League 2022-23 schedule, fixtures, timings and venue details
|Date
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|13-Dec-22
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM IST
|Manuka Oval
|14-Dec-22
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|15-Dec-22
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|Cazalys Stadium (Cairns)
|16-Dec-22
|Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
|11:35 AM IST
|MCG
|16-Dec-22
|Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
|2:45 PM IST
|Sydney Showground
|17-Dec-22
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers
|1:35 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|18-Dec-22
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|19-Dec-22
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
|1:45 PM IST
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|20-Dec-22
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|21-Dec-22
|Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM IST
|GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)
|22-Dec-22
|Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM IST
|SCG
|23-Dec-22
|Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers
|10 AM IST
|CitiPower Centre
|23-Dec-22
|Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:30 PM IST
|Gabba
|24-Dec-22
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
|10 AM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|26-Dec-22
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
|12:35 PM IST
|SCG
|26-Dec-22
|Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
|3:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|27-Dec-22
|Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM IST
|Sydney Showground
|28-Dec-22
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|SCG
|29-Dec-22
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
|12:35 PM IST
|Metricon Stadium
|29-Dec-22
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
|3:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|30-Dec-22
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers
|1 PM IST
|GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)
|31-Dec-22
|Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes
|10 AM IST
|Lavington Sports Ground (Albury)
|31-Dec-22
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars
|1:30 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|01-Jan-23
|Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
|8:10 AM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|01-Jan-23
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM IST
|Gabba
|02-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|03-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|MCG
|04-Jan-23
|Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat
|12:35 PM IST
|North Sydney Oval
|04-Jan-23
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder
|3:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|05-Jan-23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|06-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
|1 PM IST
|MCG
|07-Jan-23
|Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
|12:35 PM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|07-Jan-23
|Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
|3:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|08-Jan-23
|Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM IST
|Sydney Showground
|09-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|10-Jan-23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades
|2:10 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|11-Jan-23
|Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers
|2:10 PM IST
|Gabba
|12-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM IST
|MCG
|13-Jan-23
|Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
|1 PM IST
|Sydney Showground
|14-Jan-23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
|10:30 AM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|14-Jan-23
|Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
|2 PM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|15-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
|8:10 AM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|15-Jan-23
|Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
|1:45 PM IST
|SCG
|16-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM IST
|MCG
|17-Jan-23
|Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM IST
|C.ex Coffs International Stadium
|18-Jan-23
|Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|2:10 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|19-Jan-23
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|Manuka Oval
|20-Jan-23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
|11 AM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|20-Jan-23
|Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
|2:30 PM IST
|Gabba
|21-Jan-23
|Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:35 PM IST
|SCG
|22-Jan-23
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
|8:10 AM IST
|Gabba
|22-Jan-23
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|23-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|24-Jan-23
|Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|25-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
|8:10 AM IST
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|25-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM IST
|MCG
|27-Jan-23
|Eliminator
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
|28-Jan-23
|Qualifier
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
|29-Jan-23
|Knockout
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
|02-Feb-23
|Challenger
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
|04-Feb-23
|Final
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
