Thomas Tuchel to part ways with Bayern Munich; Xabi Alonso, Jurgen Klopp in fray to succeed him

On Wednesday (Feb 21), the German club Bayern Munich revealed that they have decided to end their collaboration with coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the ongoing season despite his contract till 2025. Under Tuchel, Bayern have not had the best of runs and have lost their last three games in all competitions.

In addition, the club has dropped eight points to be placed behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. To add to their woes, the Harry Kane-starrer club were beaten 1-0 by Lazio in last week's Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

It is to be noted that Tuchel, the former Chelsea manager, took over in March last year from Julian Nagelsmann. However, the club has been a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing season and, thus, many questions have been raised over Tuchel's position. Despite Kane's goal-scoring spree, Bayern have not functioned well as a unit.

Bayern revealed that Tuchel’s summer departure was finalised after the manager held talks with the CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Tuchel said, "We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success."

Meanwhile, Dressen stated, "In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024-25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga.

'I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard. In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1- 0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us," he added. The second leg will take place on Tuesday (Mar 5).