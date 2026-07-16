/Thomas Tuchel defends tactics after England World Cup dream ends in Argentina loss

England manager Thomas Tuchel has no regrets about his side's performance against Argentina in the World Cup semifinal, which they lost 2-1 in Atlanta. While England was knocked out of the race for the final, Argentina reached their second successive final. England took the lead through Anthony Gordon’s goal in the 56th minute but did not attack enough afterwards; instead, they played defensively and failed to stop the Argentinian attack from breaking through late in the game, resulting in defeat.

England surrendered possession, which led to Argentina creating more chances and eventually converting those into two remarkable goals. While Enzo Fernández’s long-range volley equalised for Argentina, Lautaro Martínez’s header seven minutes later secured a famous 2-1 win for the defending champions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The manager, however, admitted that his team became ‘too passive’ after leading at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



"We're disappointed, we were so close, but we got too passive after we scored and conceded a lot of chances," Tuchel said to the BBC. "We could not turn the ball possession around and then conceded so many crosses, chances and shots.



"We were close but couldn't keep the level up after we scored."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Even though his decision to substitute the goalscorer Gordon for defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute is being heavily criticised, Tuchel said he did so to help the players.



"I did also offensive substitutions in the last games, we just tried to help the players," he said. "We conceded a chance straight away, and we decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open.



"Straight after our goal, without any substitutions, we conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances, so we tried to help.



“Of course, the responsibility is on the coach, and if it doesn't go well, it is easy to say it was wrong.”

‘We couldn’t win any ball’

When asked why England had shied away from a more adventurous approach when leading, Tuchel replied, "Yes, but it doesn't help if you can't get the ball. We couldn't get out.



"Of course, we wanted to go for the second goal, but I did not have the feeling that offensive substitutions would help.



"We couldn't win any balls, we couldn't keep the ball, so I think it was not a structural problem, we changed nothing. But the match changed completely."

