'This will do massive wonders': Netizens happy as ICC confirms cricket's Olympic ambition

The International Cricket Council confirmed its intention to bid for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games. The ICC has convened a Working Group to lead the bid on behalf of the sport which will be focused on cricket becoming part of the Olympic family for LA 2028, Brisbane 2032, and beyond.

ALSO READ: Cricket: New Zealand announces squad for T20 World Cup and Bangladesh, Pakistan tours

“Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics," said ICC Chair Greg Barclay.

“We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but we know it won’t be easy to secure our inclusion as there are so many other great sports out there wanting to do the same. But we feel now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics could be,” he added.

Here is how Twitter is reacting to ICC's ambition for Olympics:

ALSO READ: Cricket: Windies recall Shamarh Brooks, Chemar Holder for Test series against Pakistan

I think this will do massive wonders especially to Women's cricket Team.

Because in Olympics Gold toh Gold hota he.

Men win it or women win it. — Paras (@Paras_Touchston) August 10, 2021 ×

Rishabh Pant to lead India to the podium! Hope it’s gold! https://t.co/lRNb1xYIVB — Sourav Sinha (@sourav_sinha) August 10, 2021 ×

Imagine India sending 3 teams and getting gold and silver 💀 https://t.co/EWPplSvu4F — Venkat (@__veebee31) August 10, 2021 ×

Hope 40-year Virat Kohli can get us Gold 🥇 https://t.co/V2KFWQqqY0 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 10, 2021 ×

This needs a big push and should be the top most priority of ICC if they want to take Cricket forward! https://t.co/6qG1urxWaJ — Shivam Maheshwari (@shivam_mah90) August 10, 2021 ×

A welcome effort by the @ICC for the inclusion of #Cricket at #losAngeles2028. It would be a real step by the @iocmedia to truly modernising the #Olympics & would grow much needed viewership.

I'd also add #Netball too while they're at it. https://t.co/9hshnLXSYa pic.twitter.com/6TFfeTOwa2 — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) August 10, 2021 ×