'This will do massive wonders': Netizens happy as ICC confirms cricket's Olympic ambition

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 10, 2021, 12:12 PM(IST)

Indian team captain Virat Kohli and teammates react after taking a wicket during the fifth one day international. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

The ICC has convened a Working Group to lead the bid on behalf of the sport which will be focused on cricket becoming part of the Olympic family. Twitter reacts to the same. 

The International Cricket Council confirmed its intention to bid for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games. The ICC has convened a Working Group to lead the bid on behalf of the sport which will be focused on cricket becoming part of the Olympic family for LA 2028, Brisbane 2032, and beyond.

“Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics," said ICC Chair Greg Barclay.

“We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but we know it won’t be easy to secure our inclusion as there are so many other great sports out there wanting to do the same. But we feel now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics could be,” he added.

Here is how Twitter is reacting to ICC's ambition for Olympics:

