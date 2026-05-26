/'This one for him': Daniel Suarez dedicates NASCAR Cup Series win to Kyle Busch

Daniel Suarez won the Coca-Cola 600 and dedicated his win to Kyle Busch. Suarez navigated the grueling 600 miles with a surgical precision after starting 14th on the grid. His final time of 4:37:07.572 was just enough to edge out Christopher Bell by a razor-thin margin of 0.61 seconds. Suarez celebrated but not about 55 points won, instead for the person whom he credits for his career’s trajectory: Kyle Busch, the 41-year-old who died recently in the lead up to this race.

Suarez dedicates Coca-Cola 600 win to Busch

In the post-race interview, Suarez dedicated the win to Busch. As Busch has navigated a difficult 2026 season—finishing a distant 17th at the All-Star race in Dover just a week prior—Suárez has remained vocal about the veteran's influence on his racecraft.

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"Kyle is the reason I’m here. He believed in me when the seats were empty," Suarez remarked, clutching the winner's flag. “This one is for him. He’s going through a lot, but he’s still the GOAT in my eyes.” he added.

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Just days after Busch’s sudden death at the age of 41, NASCAR returned to racing under a cloud of grief. The sport paid tribute throughout the weekend, with moments of silence, commemorative decals and emotional ceremonies honouring the two-time Cup Series champion’s remarkable legacy.

How did Kyle Busch die?

Busch was reportedly hospitalised after becoming unresponsive during a racing simulator session in Concord, North Carolina on Wednesday (May 20) last week. He died because of severe pneumonia that rapidly developed into sepsis, according to statement released by his family and NASCAR officials on Saturday (May 23). Busch’s family confirmed that the race driver died on Thursday (May 21) from complications linked to severe pneumonia and sepsis.