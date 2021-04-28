'This is karma': Thiago Silva's wife fumes after Timo Werner's shocking misfire against Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle da Silva, was left fuming after Timo Werner missed out on a chance to score a crucial goal against Real Madrid during the first leg of the Champions League.

She posted a string of stories in which she blasted on Werner's performance and mistook his name as "verme", which is 'worm' in Portuguese. The story was deleted as it stirred controversy in the London club.

She said: "This is karma, guys. Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name? Verme?"

Basically Thiago Silva wife said this on her insta stories;



"We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don't want to score, I don't know why they don't score."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was also not impressed by his performance and said: "He missed a big one at West Ham United (on Saturday) and now he's missed a big one here, that doesn't help," Tuchel told a news conference. "It doesn't help crying about it or regretting it.

"There are millions of people who have harder things to deal with than chances that you miss... I don't feel we're pointing fingers but of course the strikers want to score.

"This is the highest level and when you have a good half an hour like we did... then yes we wish for more composure and more precision in the decision making and finishing."