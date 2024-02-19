This country is extremely difficult as a woman, claims India women's hockey team Janneke Schopmann

Indian senior women's hockey coach Janneke Schopmann has made a big claim. After India's 2-1 win over USA, via shootout, in the FIH Pro League match in Rourkela on Sunday (Feb 18), the 46-year-old former Dutch player alleged differential treatment meted out to her by the administrators of the sport in India. She went onto add that she has felt all alone since taking over as the head coach. Schopman further stated that her opinions have not been valued enough since taking over from Sjoerd Marijne.

'I come from a culture where women are respected and valued, don’t feel that here'

Schopman said, "Because I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don’t feel that here. From not very many people – and I do feel people working here on the ground are amazing from Hockey India. But I feel it’s so hard."

She further opined, "I look at the difference in how men’s coaches are treated between me and the men’s coach, or the girls and the men’s team, just in general. They never complain and they work so hard. I am not saying, I don’t know, I don’t know why and I shouldn’t speak for them so I won't."

"I love them. I think they work so hard, they do what I ask, they wanna learn, wanna do new things but for me personally coming from the Netherlands, having worked in the USA, this country is extremely difficult as a woman, coming from a culture where, yeah, you can have an opinion and it’s valued. It’s really hard," the Dutch woman added.

Schopman, who secured a gold medal with her national side in Beijing Olympics, took over from Marijne after the latter declined an extension offer. She served as the analytical coach for the women's hockey team in early 2020 but got elevated as the head coach following Tokyo Games.

The former Netherlands player pointed out, "Even when I was the assistant coach, some people wouldn't even look at me or wouldn't acknowledge me or wouldn't respond and then you become the chief coach and all of a sudden, people are interested in you. I struggled a lot with that. That is one thing."

Schopman has revealed that she is undecided on whether to stay on as the head coach. However, she was quick to point out that players want her to carry on and guide them.