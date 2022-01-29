'Things heated up a bit': Kamran Akmal on his on-field clash with Gautam Gambhir in 2010 Asia Cup

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal recently opened up on his on-field clash with former India opener Gautam Gambhir during the game between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2010. The two cricketers were involved a heated exchange during the match and Akmal revealed it was due to a 'misunderstanding'.

Akmal, who is currently in action in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC), claimed he shares a great rapport with Gambhir and that their relationship has not strained off the field due to their on-field clash. Akmal opened up on his battle with Gambhir in a video shared by Legends League Cricket on their social media handles.

Akmal said he has played a lot with Gambhir during his playing days and that there is no rivalry between the two. The veteran Pakistani keeper-batter also clarified that there is no rivalry between him and India pacer Ishant Sharma either.

"Things heated up a bit with Gautam Gambhir during the 2010 Asia Cup but it was all due to misunderstandings. He is a very good friend. We have played a lot of 'A' cricket together. There is no such rivalry with Ishant Sharma too," said Akmal.

Akmal and Gambhir came up against each other on several occasions while playing for their respective countries on the international stage. The former India opener was involved in on-field clashes with not only Akmal but a few other Pakistani cricketers as well, including Shahid Afridi.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series against each other since 2012 and continue to meet only in major ICC tournaments. The twp teams last met in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan got the better of the Men in Blue by ten wickets.