'There are possibilities': Marco Asesnsio hints at leaving Real Madrid amid Manchester United links

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has hinted he can secure a move away from the club this summer if he fails to agree an extension with the Los Blancos. Real Madrid recently defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final of Champions League 2021-22 to win their 14th Europen Cup/UCL title and are ready to strengthen their squad once again. While they are actively trying to bring in new players, some existing ones are likely to be moved out this summer or later depending on the situation.

Asensio, who enjoyed another great season with Real Madrid playing his role in helping the club win the La Liga and the Champions League title in the recently-concluded season, is one of the players who can be on his way out this year. The Spanish midfielder has just one year left on his current contract at Real Madrid which ends in 2023.

While he is yet to begin contract talks with the club, Asensio has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. After the arrival of new manager Erik Ten Haag at Old Trafford, United are prioritising the midfield positions and prioritising the targeted players over other signings for different positions.

Also Read: Midfield maestro Luka Modric extends his contract with Real Madrid until 2023

Asensio is one of the many midfielders who has been linked with a move to United and might be on the radar of the Red Devils. The Spanish star is currently on national duty but revealed he will hold crunch talks with Real Madrid when he returns to the club for pre-season. Asensio hinted 'there are possibilities' and anything can happen when asked about reports that he might join United.

"I have one year left on my contract. Now, I am focused on the national team. When this is over, we will talk. We will see what I will do with my future. I think there are possibilities. There is also the option to stay and fulfill my contract year," Asensio was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"Rumors are part of football, and more so at Real Madrid. High-level players are always associated with it. It's something we have to live with," he added.

Also Read: 'What kind of player will come to Bayern then?': Lewandowski warns Bundesliga giants not to block his transfer

As per Goal's report, Real Madrid are keen to keep Asensio at the club and are willing to offer him a new contract after having already reportedly agreed a deal with Monaco for the transfer of highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. However, they might want to cash in on Asensio if both parties fail to agree a deal.

Asensio wants assurity over his playing time at the club and is likely to face intense competition for a spot in the starting XI with the likes of Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Casemiro still at the club. Real Madrid would not want to lose Asensio on a free next summer so they might consider selling him if an agreement cannot be reached between both parties.