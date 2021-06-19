'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies at 91 due to post-COVID complications

India's legendary athlete Milkha Singh passed away on Friday due to post-COVID complications. The 91-year-old was being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI-MER) in Chandigarh after he had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

He had tested positive for coronavirus on May 19 and was in home isolation in Chandigarh as he revealed was asymptomatic. However, he was admitted to the ICU of Mohali's Fortis Hospital after developing COVID pneumonia and was later moved to PGIMER on June 3.

Milkha Singh passed away five days after his wife Nirmal's death which was also due to post-Covid complications.

"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021," his family announced in a statement.

"He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," the statement further added.

He "was treated for Covid there till 13th June when after putting up a valiant battle with Covid, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative," the hospital said in a statement.

"However, due to post-Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," the statement added.